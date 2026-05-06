AUSTRALIAS ACCUSED BONDI BEACH SHOOTER FACES NEW CHARGES

A man accused of carrying out a deadly shooting at Bondi Beach in Australia is expected to face additional charges as legal proceedings continue, local media reported on Wednesday.

Prosecutors allege that last Dec. 14, Naveed Akram, 24, opened fire on a crowd celebrating Hanukkah alongside his father, Sajid Akram, who was later shot dead by police, according to SBS News, citing Australian Associated Press.

On that evening, two attackers opened fire at Sydney's Bondi Beach, killing 15 people and injuring 42 others. Police called the incident a "terrorist attack."

Akram, currently held in a high-security prison, had already been charged with 59 offenses, including multiple counts of murder, attempted murder, and committing a terrorist act.

Court records now indicate that an additional 19 charges could be added, including shooting with intent to murder and firearms offenses.

After a brief hearing at Downing Centre Local Court, Akram's lawyer Leonie Gittani said outside court that the defense team had yet to receive the new court attendance notices.

Once the charges are filed, if that happens, "we'll deal with them at that point," she said.

The case was adjourned until June, and the accused has not yet entered a plea.



