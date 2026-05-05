Türkiye unveils Yildirimhan intercontinental ballistic missile with over 3,720-mile range at SAHA 2026

Türkiye's National Defense Ministry R&D Center unveiled the Yildirimhan intercontinental ballistic missile at SAHA 2026, marking the public introduction of one of the country's most advanced long-range missile systems.

The missile is capable of reaching Mach 25 speed and has a reported range of 6,000 kilometers (3,728 miles).

Yildirimhan uses liquid nitrogen tetroxide as fuel and is powered by four rocket propulsion engines.

The system was introduced during the SAHA 2026 International Defence and Aerospace Exhibition in Istanbul, where Turkish defense companies and public institutions are showcasing newly developed platforms and technologies. Anadolu serves as the global communication partner for the event.

The unveiling comes as Türkiye continues to expand its defense industry capabilities, including in unmanned systems, missile technologies, air defense, aviation, and space-related platforms.

SAHA 2026, organized by SAHA Istanbul, brings together defense and aerospace firms, procurement officials, military delegations, and industry representatives from Türkiye and abroad.