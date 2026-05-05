Russia slams latest UK sanctions on Moscow as ‘hostile move’

The Russian national flag waves in front of the Kremlin tower with a red star in Red Square in Moscow, Russia, 22 April 2026. (EPA File Photo)

Russia described Britain's latest package of sanctions on Moscow as "illegitimate" and a "hostile move," state-run Tass news agency reported Tuesday.

"It is clear that the impact of this hostile move, like the previous ones, on the overall situation, and especially on the progress of the SVO (Special Military Operation in Ukraine), will not be noticed, despite the pompous slogans of the British authorities," said the Russian Embassy in London.

The diplomatic mission accused the UK of "fanning the flames" of the Russia-Ukraine conflict by "pumping" Kyiv with money and weapons.

"The Ukrainian population is paying for this 'assistance' with the lives of the most vulnerable and defenseless," said the embassy.

On Tuesday, the UK imposed new sanctions targeting 35 individuals and entities based in third countries, including Thailand and China, allegedly responsible for supplying drone components and other critical military goods to Russia.

According to a government statement, the new sanctions aim to "curb production of Russian drones and the nefarious networks that are exploiting vulnerable migrants from across the globe to support Russia's illegal war in Ukraine."

"The UK continues to lead international efforts to disrupt Russia's war machine, ramping up pressure on its economy and confronting its hybrid threats," said Stephen Doughty, Britain's sanctions minister.