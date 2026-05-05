Kyiv says 14 killed, 60 injured in Russian attacks across Ukraine

Ukraine's interior minister said Monday that 14 people were killed and about 60 others injured in Russian attacks since the start of the day.

Ihor Klymenko said on Telegram that Russian forces shelled Ukraine more than 70 times across seven regions, adding that the city of Merefa in the Kharkiv region "suffered the most."

"At the same time, Russia continues to attack the energy sector. Today in the Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv and Chernihiv regions. These are not random strikes, but deliberate tactics to terrorize the civilian population," he said.

Separately, Ukraine's state energy company Naftogaz said Russia had attacked five of its facilities over the past 24 hours in the Sumy and Kharkiv regions.

"Due to damage to the equipment, we had to stop production processes," the company said on Telegram, adding that the damage "complicates preparations for winter."

Russia has not yet commented on Ukraine's claims, and independent verification remains difficult due to the ongoing war.