Ukraine says 5 killed, 48 injured in overnight Russian airstrikes across regions

Ukraine said on Tuesday that at least five people were killed and 48 others injured in overnight Russian airstrikes across multiple regions of the war-torn country.

In the country's central Poltava region, Governor Vitaliy Dyakivnych said direct hits and falling debris were recorded at two locations in the Poltava district during the attack.

"As a result of the attack, an industrial enterprise was damaged. 3,480 subscribers were left without gas supply. Railway infrastructure was also damaged," Dyakivnych said on Telegram.

He initially said four people were killed and 31 others injured, later updating the toll to five killed and 37 injured.

Ukraine's national oil and gas company Naftogaz said three of its personnel and two from the country's State Emergency Service were killed in the overnight strikes.

"Gas production enterprises in the Poltava and Kharkiv regions came under fire," Naftogaz said, reporting "significant destruction and loss of production."

Separately, the State Emergency Service said three people were injured in the Kyiv region and two others in the northern Chernihiv region.

Local authorities in the Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk, and Kharkiv regions also reported three, one, and two injuries, respectively.

Ukraine's Air Force said its air defenses shot down 149 of 164 drones, as well as one of 11 Iskander-M ballistic missiles launched by Russia overnight.

Moscow has yet to comment on Kyiv's claims.





