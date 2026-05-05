2 killed as Israeli drone hits motorcycle in southern Lebanon despite ceasefire

The Israeli army said Tuesday it killed two Lebanese riding a motorcycle in southern Lebanon, in a new violation of an ongoing ceasefire.

Army spokesman Avichay Adraee said forces from the 146th Division targeted the two individuals with an armed drone as they were moving on a motorcycle in southern Lebanon.

He claimed that the pair were Hezbollah members who allegedly approached Israeli forces operating in the area.

The army released footage showing a drone pursuing the motorcycle before striking it.

There was no Hezbollah comment on the report.

Separately, Adraee said an anti-tank missile fired by Hezbollah fell near Israeli forces in southern Lebanon.

No injuries were reported.

Despite a ceasefire announced April 17 and extended until May 17, the Israeli army continues daily strikes in Lebanon and widespread demolition of homes in dozens of villages.

Lebanon's Health Ministry said Monday that 17 people were killed in the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll from Israeli attacks since March 2 to 2,696, with 8,264 injured.

Israel occupies areas in southern Lebanon, some for decades and others since the previous war between 2023 and 2024, and has advanced about 10 kilometers into Lebanese territory during the current offensive.