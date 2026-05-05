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News World Israel court extends detention of two Gaza flotilla activists to Sunday: rights group

Israel court extends detention of two Gaza flotilla activists to Sunday: rights group

An Israeli court has extended the detention of Saif Abu Keshek, a Spanish national, and Thiago Avila, from Brazil, both activists from a Gaza-bound flotilla, until Sunday.

AFP WORLD
Published May 05,2026
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ISRAEL COURT EXTENDS DETENTION OF TWO GAZA FLOTILLA ACTIVISTS TO SUNDAY: RIGHTS GROUP

An Israeli court has extended the detention of two foreign activists from a Gaza-bound flotilla until Sunday, a rights group representing them said, as authorities continue to question the pair.

Spanish national Saif Abu Keshek and Brazilian Thiago Avila appeared before a court in the city of Ashkelon for their second hearing on Tuesday, after they were brought to Israel for questioning last week.

"The court approved their detention until Sunday morning," Miriam Azem, international advocacy coordinator at the Israeli rights group Adalah told AFP.