Israel coordinating with US as tensions with Iran rise

Israel is collaborating with the US as tensions in the Strait of Hormuz between Washington and Tehran have put a ceasefire agreement at risk, CNN reported Tuesday, citing an Israeli source.

The coordination includes preparation for a "potential new round of strikes on Iran," which would "focus on energy infrastructure and the targeted killing of senior Iranian officials," the report said.

Most of these plans were largely prepared and ready for execution on the eve of the ceasefire in early April, the report said.

"The intention would be to carry out a short campaign aimed at pressuring Iran into further concessions in negotiations," the report quoted the Israeli source.

However, the source stressed that the ultimate decision on whether to restart hostilities lies with US President Donald Trump.

Israel has been skeptical from the outset about the prospects of negotiations between Iran and the US, the Israeli official said.