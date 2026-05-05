Gaza-bound humanitarian flotilla says Israeli forces attempting to intercept boats off coast of Greece

The Global Sumud Flotilla said Monday evening that Israeli forces were attempting to intercept Gaza-bound humanitarian aid vessels off the coast of Greece, citing escalating surveillance and intimidation at sea.

In a statement, the group said the Freedom Flotilla Coalition fleet—currently sailing off Greece to join the Global Sumud mission toward the Gaza Strip—is under "active military surveillance and intimidation."

The flotilla outlined a timeline of a "tactical escalation."

At 19:27 Palestine time, four vessels reported a military helicopter circling their position, the statement said.

At 21:53, participants reported three drones overhead and an unidentified ship in the distance that had deliberately turned off its navigation lights.

The group also cited maritime tracking data indicating that a US Lockheed Martin aircraft flew directly over the fleet shortly before the latest developments.

According to the statement, participants later reported seeing unidentified boats and white lights approaching the flotilla from the rear.

The group said the developments suggest an imminent interception attempt.

Israel has imposed a crippling blockade on the Gaza Strip since 2007, leaving the territory's 2.4 million people on the verge of starvation.

It launched a brutal two-year offensive on Gaza in October 2023, killing more than 72,000 people, injuring over 172,000, and causing massive destruction across the besieged territory.