French President Macron says all options on table to respond to US auto tariffs

Asked about U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to increase tariffs on automobiles from the European Union, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday that France supports free and fair trade and that all options were on the table to respond.
"There are agreements that have been signed and must be respected. If they were called into question, everything would have to be reopened," Macron told reporters at a news conference in Armenia.
"And if any country were threatened with tariffs, the European Union has instruments in place that must then be activated because that is their purpose. So yes, everything is on the table," he added.