French President Macron says all options on table to respond to US auto tariffs

Asked about U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to increase tariffs ⁠on automobiles ⁠from the European Union, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday ⁠that France supports free and fair trade and that all options were on the table to respond.

"There are agreements that have been ⁠signed ⁠and must be respected. If they were called into question, everything would have to be reopened," Macron told reporters at a ⁠news conference in Armenia.

"And if any country were threatened with tariffs, the European Union has instruments in place that ⁠must ‌then ‌be activated because that ⁠is ‌their purpose. So yes, everything is on ⁠the table," ⁠he added.







