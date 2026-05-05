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News World French President Macron says all options on table to respond to US auto tariffs

French President Macron says all options on table to respond to US auto tariffs

French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday said the European Union should deploy its anti-coercion instrument -- dubbed the "bazooka" -- if Donald Trump goes ahead with his threats to hike levies on European cars.

Reuters WORLD
Published May 05,2026
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FRENCH PRESIDENT MACRON SAYS ALL OPTIONS ON TABLE TO RESPOND TO US AUTO TARIFFS

Asked about U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to increase tariffs ⁠on automobiles ⁠from the European Union, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday ⁠that France supports free and fair trade and that all options were on the table to respond.

"There are agreements that have been ⁠signed ⁠and must be respected. If they were called into question, everything would have to be reopened," Macron told reporters at a ⁠news conference in Armenia.

"And if any country were threatened with tariffs, the European Union has instruments in place that ⁠must ‌then ‌be activated because that ⁠is ‌their purpose. So yes, everything is on ⁠the table," ⁠he added.