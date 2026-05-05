BRAZILS LULA TO VISIT US TO MEET TRUMP THIS WEEK

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is expected to travel to the US to meet with US President Donald Trump later this week, according to a Brazilian official on Monday.

Vice President Geraldo Alckmin told reporters in Sao Paulo that while the exact date has yet to be finalized, Lula plans to travel to Washington for a meeting with Trump.

Recalling that the two leaders' last meeting took place in a positive atmosphere, Alckmin said he believes the visit could help strengthen the "good chemistry" between Lula and Trump "for the benefit of two major countries and two major democracies in the West."

Trump and Lula last met on Oct. 26, 2025, on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit.



