AI offers Germany 'opportunity for a comeback' - minister

Germany should aim for greater independence from foreign digital platforms and companies, Digital Minister Karsten Wildberger said on Tuesday at a trade fair in Hamburg.



"We have to reduce our dependencies so that we have options, so that we remain free," Wildberger said at the opening of the Online Marketing Rockstars (OMR) fair, pointing to messenger services, cloud systems, language models, money transfers and AI.



Germany needs to have a greater share in the growth of digital services, including technologies, software, cloud services, platforms, chips and AI, Wildberger said. He noted that other countries have made a head start in these areas.



"We have to catch up. Artificial intelligence is also a question of freedom, of sovereignty, and for that reason we have to get involved much more ourselves," he said.



Wildberger said he is convinced that Germany has the potential and talent to do so. "AI is also an opportunity for a comeback, in industry as well. And so I say: Full speed ahead, as we cannot end up in dependency."



The minister pointed to great potential in start-ups. "The point is to strengthen new business. This is something that we in Germany have neglected too much," he said, while also noting an improvement.



"We have 30% more start-ups than a year ago - driven by AI and digital companies," he said, adding that the federal government would increasingly be a customer to boost demand and infrastructure.



He called on those attending the OMR fair to get involved. "We as a country will progress only if all of you help, if you have the courage to get involved, to found companies and to look ahead," he said.



The two-day trade fair is being held for the 14th time, with around 70,000 visitors expected to attend the event in the Hamburg Messe convention centre.





