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News World Pakistan to return Monday crew of US-seized Iranian vessel to Tehran

Pakistan to return Monday crew of US-seized Iranian vessel to Tehran

Pakistan announced it will transfer 22 crew members back to Iran from a seized Iranian vessel as a "confidence-building measure" and part of efforts to ease regional tensions. The move follows U.S. forces' seizure of the vessel in the Gulf of Oman, with Pakistan facilitating the return to promote dialogue and diplomacy.

Anadolu Agency WORLD
Published May 04,2026
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PAKISTAN TO RETURN MONDAY CREW OF US-SEIZED IRANIAN VESSEL TO TEHRAN

Pakistan confirmed it will hand over to Tehran on Monday the 22 crew members from an Iranian vessel seized by US forces, describing the move as a "confidence-building measure" amid tensions in the Strait of Hormuz.

Islamabad "welcomes such confidence-building measures and will continue to facilitate dialogue and diplomacy while pursuing ongoing mediation efforts for regional peace and security," Pakistan's Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry said the Iranian vessel will be moved to Pakistani territorial waters before being returned to its original owners after "necessary repairs."

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said Sunday that US forces had transferred the 22 crew members from the M/V Touska to Pakistan for repatriation.

US naval forces seized the vessel on April 19 in the Gulf of Oman after it reportedly failed to comply with a blockade imposed by Washington on Iranian ports.

Six additional passengers had already been transferred to another regional country for repatriation last week, according to CENTCOM spokesperson Capt. Tim Hawkins.

"These returns are being coordinated with the support of both the Iranian and US sides," the ministry added.