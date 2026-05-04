Meloni says she would not back U.S. troop withdrawal from Italy

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Monday she would not support any decision by President Donald Trump to withdraw U.S. troops from Italy.
"It is a decision that doesn't depend on me and one that I personally would not agree with," Meloni told reporters in Yerevan, Armenia, on the sidelines of a European Political Community summit.
Asked whether Washington would consider pulling its troops out of Italy and Spain, Trump last week answered "probably".
Meloni added she would likely meet with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who is due to travel to Rome later this week for talks, including a meeting with Pope Leo.