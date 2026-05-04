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News World Meloni says she would not back U.S. troop withdrawal from Italy

Meloni says she would not back U.S. troop withdrawal from Italy

Italy's Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, has stated she would not back any move by US President Donald Trump to withdraw American troops from the country. Speaking on Monday, Ms Meloni made clear her opposition to any potential reduction of the US military presence in Italy.

Reuters WORLD
Published May 04,2026
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MELONI SAYS SHE WOULD NOT BACK U.S. TROOP WITHDRAWAL FROM ITALY

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Monday she would ⁠not support ⁠any decision by President Donald Trump to withdraw U.S. troops ⁠from Italy.

"It is a decision that doesn't depend on me and one that I personally would not agree with," Meloni told ⁠reporters in Yerevan, ⁠Armenia, on the sidelines of a European Political Community summit.

Asked whether Washington would consider pulling its troops out of Italy ⁠and Spain, Trump last week answered "probably".

Meloni added she would likely meet with U.S. Secretary of State Marco ⁠Rubio, ‌who ‌is due to ⁠travel to ‌Rome later this week for talks, ⁠including a ⁠meeting with Pope Leo.