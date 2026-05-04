Meloni says she would not back U.S. troop withdrawal from Italy

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Monday she would ⁠not support ⁠any decision by President Donald Trump to withdraw U.S. troops ⁠from Italy.

"It is a decision that doesn't depend on me and one that I personally would not agree with," Meloni told ⁠reporters in Yerevan, ⁠Armenia, on the sidelines of a European Political Community summit.

Asked whether Washington would consider pulling its troops out of Italy ⁠and Spain, Trump last week answered "probably".

Meloni added she would likely meet with U.S. Secretary of State Marco ⁠Rubio, ‌who ‌is due to ⁠travel to ‌Rome later this week for talks, ⁠including a ⁠meeting with Pope Leo.







