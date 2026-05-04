France launches ‘Bercy Decodes’ initiative to counter economic misinformation

The French Economy Ministry on Monday launched a new fact-checking initiative, "Bercy Decodes," aimed at combating what officials describe as an "exponential rise" in misinformation on economic issues, particularly across social media platforms, according to local media.

The program will seek to address viral rumors related to taxation, purchasing power, and public spending by providing verified, publicly sourced information through educational content, daily Le Parisien reported.

According to the ministry, the initiative will combine written analyses with short-form videos distributed via official channels, including accounts on social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, X, and LinkedIn, as well as a recently launched TikTok account.

"We have observed in recent months an exponential increase in disinformation on economic subjects, but also in half-truths," a ministry source said, who wants to stay anonymous, noting that some misleading claims are based on real data that is "twisted and ends up being erroneous."

Recent online rumors have included false claims about tax obligations on personal gifts and exaggerated projections regarding the cost of France's multi-year energy planning, the ministry said.

The TikTok account, launched in April, is part of efforts to reach younger audiences and counter misleading content where it spreads most rapidly. Officials say roughly one-third of economic and fiscal content on the platform contains inaccuracies.

The ministry said the initiative aims to "protect public trust" and ensure a more informed public debate, particularly as France approaches a presidential election period.

"We cannot allow falsehoods to spread," the source added. "We deal with everyday issues affecting the French public, such as banking, energy, purchasing power and taxation. We cannot lose the bond of trust with our citizens. It's a matter of democracy."

The move reflects a broader trend in France toward institutional fact-checking efforts. Previous initiatives include the health-focused "Canal Detox" launched by the French National Institute of Health and Medical Research, and the creation of Viginum, a government agency tasked with countering foreign digital interference.

President Emmanuel Macron has also previously proposed measures to curb online misinformation, including fast-track legal procedures to remove harmful content and the introduction of a media accreditation system to distinguish reliable outlets from platforms driven by advertising revenue.





