8 MINERS KILLED IN COAL MINE COLLAPSE IN RUSSIAS MAGADAN REGION

Eight people were killed in a collapse at a coal mine in Magadan in the Russian Far East, said an official statement on Monday.

A search-and-rescue operation was carried out, and the bodies of all the deceased were retrieved, Russia's Emergency Situations Ministry said in a statement.

"Today, at the site of the rock collapse in the Susumansky urban district, the bodies of four more deceased coal enterprise workers were found. In total, mine rescuers have recovered the bodies of eight people from under the rubble," it said.

The active phase of the mine rescue operation is now complete, and there are no more people under the rubble, the ministry noted.

The Magadan Region Prosecutor's Office organized supervisory oversight of the rescue operation.



