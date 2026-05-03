Zelensky arrives in Yerevan to attend 8th European Political Community summit

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sunday that he arrived in Armenia's capital Yerevan to attend the 8th European Political Community summit scheduled for May 4.

"Arrived in Yerevan to participate in the summit of the European Political Community. There are many meetings ahead. The key is more security and coordination for all of us," he said on Telegram.

The 8th European Political Community summit will gather leaders from nearly 50 European countries.

Following the event, the first-ever EU-Armenia summit will be held, also in Yerevan.