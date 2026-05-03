Trump must choose ‘impossible’ war or ‘bad deal’ with Iran, says IRGC

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) said Sunday that US President Donald Trump must choose between an "impossible" war or a "bad deal" with Iran.

In a post on the US social media company X, the intelligence department of the IRGC said Tehran sent the US military a deadline to end its blockade of Iranian ports. It added that Europe, China and Russia are adopting a more critical tone toward Washington.

"There is only one way to read this: Trump must choose between 'an impossible military operation or a bad deal with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

"The room for US decision-making has narrowed," it said.

The US and Israel launched strikes against Iran on Feb. 28, triggering retaliation from Tehran against Israel, as well as US allies in the Gulf, along with the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

Since April 13, the US has enforced a naval blockade targeting Iranian maritime traffic in the strategic waterway.

A two-week ceasefire was announced on April 8 through Pakistani mediation, followed by direct talks in Islamabad on April 11, but no agreement was reached on a lasting truce.

Trump later extended the ceasefire without setting a new deadline, following a request from Pakistan.





