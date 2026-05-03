Israel approves plan to buy F-35, F-15IA fighter jets from US

An Israeli ministerial committee approved the purchase of two new squadrons of US-manufactured F-35 and F-15IA fighter jets, the Israeli Defense Ministry said, amid ongoing tensions with Iran.

In a statement on Sunday, the ministry said the Ministerial Committee on Procurement approved a plan to acquire a fourth squadron of the F-35 aircraft and a second squadron of the F-15IA aircraft.

The deals valued at "tens of billions" of shekels and "include full fleet integration into the Israeli Air Force, comprehensive sustainment, spare parts, and logistics support," the statement said.

This came as Israel continues its attacks on the Gaza Strip and Lebanon, in violation of the ceasefire agreements. Reports suggest Tel Aviv also prepares for a possible resumption of hostilities with Tehran.

The US and Israel began strikes against Iran on Feb. 28, prompting retaliation from Tehran against Israel, as well as other regional countries hosting US assets, and disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz.

A ceasefire was announced on April 8 through Pakistani mediation, followed by talks in Islamabad on April 11-12, but no agreement was reached.

US President Donald Trump later unilaterally extended the truce at Pakistan's request, without setting a new timeframe.



