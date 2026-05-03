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News Americas US states test drones to respond to school shootings: report

US states test drones to respond to school shootings: report

Several US states, including Florida and Georgia, are launching pilot programs to deploy drones in schools to respond to active shooter situations. These drones, developed by Campus Guardian Angel, utilize non-lethal deterrents and can be operated remotely, with plans for expansion to other states like Texas.

Anadolu Agency AMERICAS
Published May 03,2026
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US STATES TEST DRONES TO RESPOND TO SCHOOL SHOOTINGS: REPORT

US states are launching pilot programs using drones to respond to school shootings, according to a news report.

Just the News reported on Saturday that Florida has allocated $557,000 to deploy the systems in Broward, Leon and Volusia counties, with Deltona High School set to activate the first drones on Friday.

Georgia approved $550,000 for a similar program in five high schools yet to be selected.

"Georgia went from first conversations to funding a pilot through the legislature in maybe 120 days," Campus Guardian Angel CEO Justin Marston told The Center Square.

The Texas-based company's drones use non-lethal measures such as sirens, strobe lights and pepper spray to incapacitate suspects and can be operated remotely using school camera systems.

Pilot programs will run for a year at about $8 per student.

Marston said interest is growing in other states, adding: "We expect to see things in Texas next year."