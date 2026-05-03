US states test drones to respond to school shootings: report

US states are launching pilot programs using drones to respond to school shootings, according to a news report.

Just the News reported on Saturday that Florida has allocated $557,000 to deploy the systems in Broward, Leon and Volusia counties, with Deltona High School set to activate the first drones on Friday.

Georgia approved $550,000 for a similar program in five high schools yet to be selected.

"Georgia went from first conversations to funding a pilot through the legislature in maybe 120 days," Campus Guardian Angel CEO Justin Marston told The Center Square.

The Texas-based company's drones use non-lethal measures such as sirens, strobe lights and pepper spray to incapacitate suspects and can be operated remotely using school camera systems.

Pilot programs will run for a year at about $8 per student.

Marston said interest is growing in other states, adding: "We expect to see things in Texas next year."



