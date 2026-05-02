Indonesia condemns Israel’s interception of Gaza-bound humanitarian aid flotilla

Indonesia on Saturday condemned the interception of the Gaza-bound humanitarian aid flotilla by Israeli forces in international waters, and reiterated its support for the humanitarian mission.

"Indonesia follows closely the report of attack by Israel to the Global Sumud Flotilla. We condemn the interception of the said humanitarian mission in international waters," Indonesian Foreign Ministry spokesman Vahd Nabyl told Anadolu.

Jakarta reiterated the importance of "all countries" to fully uphold and honor the freedom of navigation in international waters in line with the UN Charter and the obligation to guarantee the safety of humanitarian missions in line with international humanitarian law.

The Global Sumud humanitarian aid flotilla was attacked on Thursday near the Greek island, some 600 nautical miles from its destination, the blockade-ravaged enclave of Gaza.

On Thursday, Israel's Foreign Ministry said 175 activists had been detained after more than 20 vessels were seized in international waters while en route to the Gaza Strip.

According to the group, most participants who had been detained were released in the Greek island of Crete, but two individuals — identified as Thiago and Saif — are still being held.

A Turkish Airlines flight carrying 59 activists from various countries, including 18 Turkish nationals, landed at Istanbul Airport late Friday after departing from Crete.

The flotilla's first ships, carrying humanitarian aid, left Barcelona on April 12, while the main fleet set sail from the Italian island of Sicily on April 26, aiming to break Israel's years-long blockade of Gaza.

Israel has imposed a crippling blockade on the Gaza Strip since 2007, leaving the territory's 2.4 million people on the verge of starvation.

The Israeli army launched a brutal two-year offensive on Gaza in October 2023, killing more than 72,000 people, injuring over 172,000, and causing massive destruction across the besieged territory.