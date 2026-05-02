Another 2 Palestinians injured in Israeli occupier attack in West Bank

Another two Palestinians, including a child, were injured Saturday in an attack by Israeli occupiers in the northern Jordan Valley, raising the total number of injuries since morning to nine.

According to the Wafa news agency, rights activist Aref Daraghmeh said occupiers attacked residents in Khirbet al-Hadidiya and used pepper spray on them, injuring a nine-year-old child and a 34-year-old man.

Meanwhile, local sources told Anadolu that an occupier opened fire toward residents in the al-Abed area of al-Tabaqa village, south of Hebron.

In north of Jericho, the Al-Baidar Organization said occupiers attacked the Arab al-Kaabneh area, throwing stones at homes and damaging hay supplies.

Israeli forces also closed internal roads in the village of Zububa, west of Jenin, using earth mounds, restricting residents' movement, days after sealing the village's main entrance.

In a separate incident, Israeli forces raided Jalazone refugee camp, north of Ramallah, firing stun grenades.

The occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem have seen a surge in Israeli military offensives, including raids, arrests, live fire and the use of force.

Palestinians have also faced escalating attacks by occupiers aimed at forcing residents off their land and expanding settlements.

About 750,000 Israeli occupiers live in hundreds of settlements in the occupied West Bank, including around 250,000 in East Jerusalem, and carry out daily attacks against Palestinians, according to Palestinian sources.

Since October 2023, attacks by Israeli forces and occupiers in the West Bank have killed at least1,155 Palestinians and injured about 12,000 others.





