Irish premier condemns Israeli seizure of Gaza-bound flotilla as 'unacceptable'

Ireland's prime minister on Friday condemned Israel over the seizure of Gaza-bound humanitarian flotilla vessels in international waters, calling the action "unacceptable" and urging compliance with international law.

Speaking to reporters in Dublin, Micheal Martin criticized Israel's seizure of vessels taking part in the Global Sumud Flotilla, stressing that Israel must adhere to international humanitarian law and the rule of law.

"It is unacceptable Israel should uphold their obligations under international humanitarian law," he said.

Martin said Ireland would raise the issue at the EU level, adding that Dublin has already questioned the EU-Israel association agreement in light of developments in Gaza and more recent events in Lebanon.

Earlier, Irish Foreign Minister Helen McEntee also condemned the seizure of vessels in international waters off the coast of Greece and called on Israeli authorities to "immediately release all Irish citizens detained during this operation" and to "uphold their obligations under international law."

The first ships of the flotilla, carrying humanitarian aid, departed Barcelona on April 12, while the main fleet left the Italian island of Sicily on April 26, aiming to challenge Israel's long-standing blockade of Gaza.

Israel has imposed a crippling blockade on the Gaza Strip since 2007, leaving the territory's 2.4 million people on the verge of starvation.

The Israeli army launched a brutal two-year offensive on Gaza in October 2023, killing more than 72,000 people, injuring over 172,000 and causing massive destruction across the besieged territory.