Russia successfully test launches new Soyuz-5 rocket from Kazakhstan

Russia has test-launched its new Soyuz-5 rocket for the first time, the country's ⁠space agency said late ⁠on Thursday, saying it had lifted off from the Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan ⁠without any issues.

The Soyuz-5, which Roscosmos, Russia's space agency, describes as a launch vehicle equipped with the world's most powerful liquid-fuelled engine, lifted off successfully at 2100 Moscow time (1800 GMT) on April 30, it ⁠said ⁠in a statement.

The new rocket is capable of carrying payloads of up to 17 metric tonnes, will significantly reduce launch costs, and is more effective than its predecessors ⁠at placing objects like satellites in near-earth orbit, the agency said.

Dmitry Bakanov, the head of Roscosmos, said the rocket - which he hailed as a "new step ⁠in ‌space ‌exploration" - would create new ⁠jobs in Russia ‌and Kazakhstan.

Bakanov has previously told President Vladimir Putin ⁠that the Soyuz-5 is ⁠the first new launch ⁠vehicle that Russia has developed since 2014.







