Palestinian FA chief refuses handshake with Israeli counterpart at FIFA congress

Palestinian Football Association President Jibril Rajoub refused to shake hands with an Israeli counterpart during a FIFA meeting, saying: "National dignity is not subject to protocol."

The incident occurred when FIFA President Gianni Infantino invited Rajoub to greet Israeli Football Association Vice President Bassem Sheikh Suleiman during the 76th FIFA Congress in Vancouver, Canada, on Thursday.

Rajoub later shared a video on Facebook, which stated: "From the FIFA platform, we took a clear and principled position by refusing to shake hands with the representative of the Israeli association."

He said it was "an affirmation that national dignity is not subject to protocol considerations, and out of respect for the sanctity of our people's blood, including our athletes."

In remarks to the congress, Rajoub said the Palestinian association will appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) over FIFA's decision not to take action regarding violations linked to Israeli clubs in illegal settlements.

He said a formal appeal was filed on April 22, 2026, in a step aimed at "correcting course" and ensuring rules are applied equally to all associations without exception.

Rajoub said the move is not intended as a confrontation but reflects adherence to legal procedures, adding that the Palestinian association "has only requested the application of the rules equally without political bias."

He said Israeli clubs continue to compete in tournaments organized by the Israeli association on land belonging to the Palestinian association without its consent, in violation of FIFA regulations, particularly those related to the territorial integrity of member associations.

Rajoub said FIFA's Disciplinary Committee had identified "serious violations" that contradict principles of equality and non-discrimination, describing the situation as a "systemic failure and institutional complicity."

He added that the FIFA Council decided on March 19 not to act on the Palestinian proposal, despite fining the Israeli association under anti-discrimination provisions, calling it a "contradiction between acknowledging violations and the absence of deterrent measures."

Rajoub said there has been no change on the ground, with illegal settlement clubs continuing to participate, alongside what he described as discriminatory practices within Israeli football, including activities "designated for Israelis only," according to rights reports.

He said the issue is not about political conflict or borders but about enforcing FIFA rules, warning that allowing competitions on another association's territory without consent "sets a dangerous precedent" that could affect other associations.

The international community and the UN consider the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, an occupied Palestinian territory and view Israeli settlements there as illegal under international law.

In March, FIFA's Disciplinary Committee found the Israel Football Association guilty of multiple "grave and systemic" discrimination violations but stopped short of imposing major sanctions.

The committee said FIFA failed to act against racism, tolerated politicized and militaristic messaging, and allowed the exclusion of Palestinians from football infrastructure in settlements in the occupied West Bank. It described the conduct as "institutional complicity" in a system of segregation.

Despite saying the violations warranted "severe and exemplary sanctions," FIFA imposed a fine of 150,000 Swiss francs ($190,000) and ordered the display of a "Football Unites the World-No to Discrimination" banner at three home matches.

The committee also declined to pursue a request by the Palestinian Football Association to bar Israeli clubs based in occupied territory from international competitions, saying the matter falls outside its jurisdiction.