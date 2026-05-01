Ireland condemns ‘seizure’ of Gaza flotilla, calls for release of citizens

Irish foreign minister Helen McEntee said on Friday that Ireland condemned the "seizure" of vessels taking part in the Global Sumud Flotilla in international waters off the coast of Greece, calling for the release of Irish citizens.

"I condemn the seizure of vessels participating in the Global Sumud Flotilla in international waters off the coast of Greece," Helen McEntee said on US social media platform X.

She called on Israeli authorities to "immediately release all Irish citizens detained during this operation," and to "uphold their obligations under international law" while ensuring "the safety and welfare of all those on board."

McEntee added that officials from her department, including staff at the Irish Embassy in Athens, have been in contact with relevant authorities and were ready to provide consular assistance to Irish citizens arriving in Greece as a result of the developments.

"My clear priority is the safety and wellbeing of all Irish citizens involved," she further said.

The first ships of the flotilla, carrying humanitarian aid, set sail from Barcelona on April 12, while the main fleet set sail from the Italian island of Sicily on April 26, aiming to break Israel's years-long blockade of Gaza.

Israel has imposed a crippling blockade on the Gaza Strip since 2007, leaving the territory's 2.4 million people on the verge of starvation.

The Israeli army launched a brutal two-year offensive on Gaza in October 2023, killing more than 72,000 people, injuring over 172,000 and causing massive destruction across the besieged territory.





