Greek archbishop warns threat to Christians in Jerusalem after nun attack

Archbishop Atallah Hanna, head of the Sebastia of the Greek Orthodox Church in Jerusalem, on Friday condemned a previous Israeli occupier's attack on a nun in the city, warning that such incidents reflect growing concerns over the future of the Christian presence in the Holy Land.

Hanna said on Facebook that "the attack on a nun in the city of Jerusalem comes amid escalating violations against Christian institutions in the city."

He added that "this reflects increasing concerns about the future of the historic Christian presence in the Holy Land."

In the post, accompanied by a video, he warned that such attacks "are no longer isolated incidents, but part of a recurring pattern that threatens the Christian presence," calling for international action to stop them.

A nun was injured on Tuesday in an attack carried out by an Israeli occupier in occupied East Jerusalem and was taken to a hospital for treatment, according to a widely circulated video documenting the incident.

The Times of Israel news portal said the nun works at the French Biblical and Archaeological School, without providing further details about her identity or nationality.

Hundreds of clergy and nuns from around the world serve in churches and religious institutions in occupied East Jerusalem.

Recent years have seen a noticeable rise in attacks by Israelis on Christian and Muslim clergy and religious sites in Jerusalem.

Churches in Jerusalem have repeatedly called on Israeli authorities to act decisively to stop such attacks.