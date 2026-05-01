German vice chancellor criticizes Trump’s Iran strategy

Joining a days-long transatlantic dispute, Germany's vice chancellor on Friday criticized US President Donald Trump over his Iran strategy, while calling on him to end the war as soon as possible

"I think he really believed this would be a matter of two or three days, and then everything would be fine. He now bears the responsibility for ensuring that this war in Iran ends quickly," Lars Klingbeil said at a Labor Day event in the western town of Bergkamen.

He also defended Chancellor Friedrich Merz against this week's criticisms from the US president.

"We really don't need any advice from Donald Trump. He should take a look at the mess he's created. He should ensure that serious peace talks are now held in Iran.

"And I say this especially in light of the past few days, when he has been making comments about the German federal government and the chancellor," Klingbeil added.

Trump claimed Tuesday that the German chancellor finds it acceptable for Iran to possess nuclear weapons, further straining ties between the allies.

On his social media platform Truth Social, he added that Merz "doesn't know what he's talking about" and said a nuclear-armed Tehran would hold the world "hostage."