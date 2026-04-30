France warns of ‘more dangerous world’ amid Russia war, US tensions

France warned Thursday that the world is becoming "more dangerous," citing Russia's war in Ukraine, tensions with the US and China's trade practices, as it called for stronger European sovereignty and faster action at EU level.

"We are entering a more dangerous world. The threat from Russia and Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine at our doorstep, China's trade aggressiveness, and the US turning its back on us and sometimes targeting us," French Minister for European Affairs Benjamin Haddad told France 2 television.

Haddad referred to tensions linked to Greenland as an example of strains in relations with Washington.

"We saw it with the Greenland episode," he said.

He said the developments highlight the need for Europe to defend its interests and invest in sovereignty at both national and EU levels.

"The conclusions to draw are to defend our own interests, to be strong, and to invest in our sovereignty, both at the national and European levels," he said, adding that France is promoting this message within Europe.

Haddad also pointed to ongoing EU financial measures, including a €150 billion (nearly $160 billion) loan initiative, saying the bloc must accelerate its response.

"We will move forward, we will speed up," he said, adding that Europe must "listen and draw the conclusions."





