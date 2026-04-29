Zelensky imposes sanctions on Russian officials, 23 alleged shadow fleet vessels

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced Wednesday that he imposed sanctions against Russian officials and vessels used to export energy resources.

Zelensky accused the officials of being involved in the "abduction" of Ukrainian children, and the vessels of being part of the "shadow fleet."

"Today, there are new sanctions decisions of Ukraine-against Russian entities involved in the abduction of Ukrainian children, and against ships of the Russian shadow fleet," he said on Telegram.

Zelensky specified that 23 vessels were put on the blacklist without specifying the number of sanctioned officials.

"We work to synchronize all our sanctions regimes-partner sanctions in Ukraine and Ukrainian sanctions in partner jurisdictions. We are also preparing another special sanctions package for the near future," he said.

In a separate statement on Telegram, Zelensky said Kyiv is working on organizing another exchange of prisoners of war with Russia.