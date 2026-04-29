Lawmakers urge Trump to block Chinese automakers from US market

More than 70 Democrats in the House of Representatives urged President Donald Trump on Tuesday to take a firm stance against Chinese automakers seeking access to the US market.

In a letter sent to the president, the lawmakers expressed concern ahead of Trump's planned meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in mid-May in Beijing.

They argued that any move to reduce barriers for Chinese vehicles would have significant economic and security consequences for the US.

"As you prepare for your upcoming summit with the President of the People's Republic of China, any effort to lower barriers for Chinese automobiles or otherwise facilitate their entry into the U.S. market would pose a direct threat to American manufacturing, workers, and national security," the lawmakers wrote.

"This must remain a firm and non-negotiable priority."

The letter emphasized the central role of the US auto industry in the national economy, noting it supports roughly 10 million jobs.

Lawmakers also accused Chinese automakers of benefiting from state subsidies and unfair labor practices that distort global competition.

They raised concerns about China's efforts to circumvent US trade protections by routing vehicles through Canada and Mexico under the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA).

"Chinese-owned or controlled vehicles, regardless of where they are assembled, must not be permitted to enter our market through USMCA or any other mechanism. Allowing such circumvention would undermine existing tariffs, weaken trade enforcement, and erode policies designed to support domestic manufacturing," the lawmakers wrote.

To address these concerns, the lawmakers called on the administration to maintain and strengthen tariffs on Chinese automotive imports, block Chinese-owned automakers from establishing production facilities in the US and restrict eligibility for USMCA benefits for Chinese-controlled vehicles produced in North America.





