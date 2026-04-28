Sweden warns of possible aviation fuel shortage amid Mideast conflict

Sweden warned Tuesday of a possible shortage of aviation fuel due to global energy market disruptions linked to the conflict in the Middle East, while authorities said the country's overall energy supply remains secure, according to broadcaster SVT.

"There could be a risk of aviation fuel shortage," Energy and Enterprise Minister Ebba Busch said, adding that the warning is based on an assessment by the Swedish Energy Agency.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said Sweden remains less affected than many other countries despite global energy market pressure linked to the conflict.

"Globally, this is really big, not least in Asia. It affects Europe less and it affects Sweden significantly less than most countries in Europe," he said.

Kristersson added that rising oil and gas prices mainly impact transport costs in Sweden, while electricity generation is largely based on non-fossil sources, including hydropower, wind power, and nuclear energy.

Busch said the government is prepared to respond depending on how the situation develops, outlining a staged approach ranging from early warnings and voluntary measures to mandatory steps, and, in extreme cases, rationing.

Swedish Energy Agency Director General Caroline Asserup said gasoline and diesel supplies are not currently under threat.

"Sweden and the Nordic countries have extensive refinery capacity, where we primarily use North Sea oil. The supply is not affected by the situation in the Middle East," she said.

She added that aviation fuel represents a different risk category, but stressed that rationing would only be considered in a worst-case long-term scenario.