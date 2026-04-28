Gulf conflict shifts Africa’s defense priorities towards Türkiye

Although the ceasefire between Washington and Tehran remains fragile, concerns over a renewed regional conflict continue to dominate international security discussions.

One of the most debated issues during the latest tensions was the vulnerability of Gulf states, despite decades of heavy spending on Western defense systems. Countries such as the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Qatar, which have invested hundreds of billions of dollars in Western security infrastructure, were unable to fully protect some of their most strategic assets during the crisis.

This development has drawn close attention from African nations, many of which have significantly increased defense spending in recent years due to growing security threats, border tensions and regional instability.

Harun Saraç, the chairman of BAMEX — Africa's largest defense industry exhibition — and General Manager of The Peak Defense, said African decision-makers are now prioritizing systems that are "battle-proven, cost-effective and capable of rapid delivery."

"At this point, only a handful of countries have proven themselves even under the toughest battlefield conditions, and Türkiye is at the top of that list," Saraç said.

"African nations are fully aware of this. What happened recently in the Gulf only reinforced that perception. Demand for Turkish defense industry products across Africa has reached record levels. This is not a temporary trend, but the beginning of a serious and long-term procurement wave," he added.

According to Saraç, Turkish defense products are no longer seen as alternatives, but as primary choices — particularly in critical areas such as drones and surveillance systems, armored vehicles, communications infrastructure and command-and-control systems.

He noted that companies entering the African market early would gain significant long-term strategic advantages, as Africa is expected to become one of the fastest-growing defense markets in the world.

Saraç also highlighted the importance of the upcoming BAMEX 2026 exhibition, scheduled for 9–13 November 2026, where international delegations will be able not only to view products but also to witness live field-testing.

"During the first two days, companies showcase their products. In the final two days, those same systems are tested directly in the field. There are very few examples of this anywhere else in the world," he said.

Last year, major Turkish defense firms, including Baykar, Aselsan, Roketsan and MKE participated in the event. More than 30 Turkish companies are expected to attend this year's exhibition.

























