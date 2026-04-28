4 killed, 51 injured in Israeli strikes on southern Lebanon

Smoke rises as the Israeli army conducts demolition operations in the southern Lebanese village of Taybeh, as seen from the Upper Galilee in northern Israel, 27 April 2026. (EPA Photo)

At least four people were killed and 51 injured in Israeli airstrikes on southern Lebanon on Monday, the Health Ministry said.

The ministry said a woman was among the dead, while the wounded include three children and six women.

Lebanon's National News Agency (NNA) reported that Israeli warplanes carried out a strike targeting the town of Majdal Zoun in Tyre district.

The agency also said the Israeli army conducted demolition operations in Hanin and carried out another large-scale blast in Chihine.

Airstrikes also targeted the towns of Hadatha, Braachit and Haris, according to NNA.

Meanwhile, the Alman - Ech Choumariye area in Nabatieh district came under intermittent artillery shelling, while another airstrike targeted the area between Qana and Siddiqine.

More than 2,520 people have been killed and over 7,800 have been injured and over 1.6 million displaced by Israeli attacks across Lebanon since March 2, according to official Lebanese figures.

A 10-day ceasefire was declared between Lebanon and Israel on April 17, though Tel Aviv has repeatedly violated it.

On Thursday, US President Donald Trump said Lebanon and Israel agreed to extend the truce by three weeks following a second round of talks between the two sides in Washington.

The Hezbollah group has carried out a series of drone attacks targeting Israeli soldiers in southern Lebanon and northern Israel, citing Israel's repeated violations of the truce.





















