Georgia wildfires burn nearly 55,140 acres, destroy 120 homes

Nearly 55,140 acres (22,314 hectares) had burned and at least 120 homes had been destroyed by severe wildfires across the US state of Georgia as of Monday evening, according to local media on Tuesday.

The fires in Clinch and Brantley counties in southern Georgia became the most devastating in the state's history, Fox 5 Atlanta reported.

For over a week, the fires have destroyed at least 120 homes. On Sunday night, scattered thunderstorms delivered some rain, briefly easing the intense fire conditions, though not enough to put out the blazes.

Hundreds of residents have been displaced, taking refuge in hotels or emergency shelters in Brantley and at Selden Park in Brunswick.

Although some families were escorted back into certain areas on Monday to assess damage, many are still uncertain whether their homes remain intact.

By Monday evening, the Pineland fire in Clinch County had scorched 32,540 acres (13,168 hectares), with 23% contained and around two dozen homes at risk.

Meanwhile, the Highway 82 fire in Brantley County has burned over 21,600 acres (8,741 hectares), with only 6% contained, threatening more than 350 homes.

Over 410 personnel, including crews from White County and the Department of Natural Resources, are working to control the fires using eight helicopters, 25 engines, and 20 bulldozers to strengthen containment lines.



