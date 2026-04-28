22 monks arrested at Sri Lankan airport over alleged cannabis smuggling

A group of Buddhist monks was arrested at a Sri Lankan airport on suspicion of cannabis smuggling, according to media reports.

Authorities detained the group after they arrived from Thailand late Saturday with more than 110 kilograms (242 lbs) of Kush cannabis and hashish, the Sri Lankan Daily Mirror reported Sunday.

The suspects appeared in the Negombo Magistrate's Court on Sunday following the major seizure, and have been remanded in custody for seven days for further interrogation.

Officials said the narcotics were concealed in identical suitcases fitted with false compartments, with around five kilograms (11 lbs) hidden in each bag.

The haul is estimated to be worth more than 1.1 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($3.4 million) on the street.

Investigators said the operation was allegedly coordinated by three monks, who recruited 19 others via the US social media company Facebook.

The monks were reportedly told they were transporting "educational materials and sweets" for schoolchildren.

Police have also arrested a man alleged to be the mastermind behind the operation.