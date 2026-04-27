Pakistan reiterates commitment to diplomacy for peace amid ongoing US-Iran mediation

Pakistan on Monday reiterated its continued commitment to diplomacy for peace amid the ongoing US-Iran mediation.

Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar made the remarks during a phone call with his Canadian counterpart Anita Anand, during which they discussed the latest regional developments and ongoing efforts to promote peace and stability.

Dar also held separate phone calls with UK Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper and Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty.

He discussed the regional situation with Cooper, who appreciated Pakistan's "facilitation and continued efforts to promote dialogue and diplomacy."

"Both sides underscored the importance of sustained engagement for peace and stability in the region and beyond."

Dar and Abdelatty also discussed the latest developments in the regional situation, as the two sides underscored the importance of maintaining sustained engagement to support peace and stability in the region and beyond.

The remarks came as Russian President Vladimir Putin hosted Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in St. Petersburg amid stalled contacts between Washington and Tehran.

Washington and Tehran held talks in Islamabad two weeks ago but failed to reach an agreement.

Pakistani officials say the talks followed what they described as a two-week ceasefire announced on April 8 and later extended by US President Donald Trump. Efforts are underway to hold another round of discussions.

According to the Axios news site on Sunday, Iran conveyed to the US through mediators, including Pakistan, a proposal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and end the conflict while postponing nuclear negotiations to a later stage.