Trump backs proposal to rename ICE as NICE in social media post

US President Donald Trump on Sunday signaled support for a proposal to rename Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), endorsing a suggestion shared on social media that would change the agency's acronym to NICE.

Trump reposted a message on his Truth Social platform from a supporter proposing that ICE be renamed "National Immigration and Customs Enforcement," which would change the agency's acronym to NICE. The supporter said the change would compel media outlets to refer to "NICE agents," framing the agency in more positive terms.

"GREAT IDEA!!! DO IT," Trump wrote in response to the post late Sunday.