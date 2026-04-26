New wave of Israeli strikes kill 4 Palestinians in Gaza

Four Palestinians, including a child, were killed early Sunday in a new wave of Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip despite an ongoing ceasefire, medical sources told Anadolu.

The bodies of two Palestinians were brought to Al-Shifa Medical Complex after an Israeli drone strike targeted a motorcycle near Kuwait Roundabout on Salah al-Din Street, southeast of Gaza City.

The sources added that a third Palestinian was killed by Israeli army gunfire in the Al-Mughraqa area in central Gaza, while a 14-year-old teenager later died from injuries he had suffered in an Israeli strike in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood, north of Gaza City, Saturday evening.

Israel also shelled areas east of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, witnesses said.

In central Gaza, eastern areas of Al-Bureij refugee camp also saw gunfire from an Israeli helicopter and artillery shelling.

Israeli artillery also targeted the eastern parts of the Al-Tuffah neighborhood east of Gaza City, while naval boats fired shells toward the city's coast.

According to Gaza's government media office, Israel has committed at least 2,400 violations of the ceasefire agreement reached last October, including killings, arrests, siege, and starvation.

As of Friday, Israel has killed 972 Palestinians and injured 2,235 others in violations of the truce, according to the Health Ministry.

In its two-year genocidal war in Gaza, Israel killed over 72,000 Palestinians, wounded 172,000 others, and caused massive destruction affecting 90% of civilian infrastructure.







