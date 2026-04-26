Trump calls for White House Correspondents' Dinner to be rescheduled after shooting incident

US President Donald Trump has called for the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner (WHCD) to be rescheduled within the next month following a shooting incident during Saturday's event, according to the press organization.

WHCA Chair Weijia Jiang said Trump made the request after being evacuated from the Washington Hilton Hotel due to a security breach involving a suspected gunman.

Trump initially intended to return to the dinner after the evacuation, but law enforcement officials insisted that all attendees leave the premises, according to Axios.

Jiang later announced that "everyone is safe," but authorities decided to fully clear the building despite earlier indications that the program might resume.

There had been expectations within Trump's circle that he would return to the stage, though those plans were ultimately abandoned.

The annual WHCD, traditionally marked by a focus on media and political civility, was disrupted by the incident. Trump is now expected to attend the rescheduled event.

Secret Service Deputy Director Matthew Quinn also said the suspect "underestimated the protective capabilities" of the agency and "was stopped at first contact."

"Tonight, a coward attempted to create a national tragedy," Quinn said in a statement, adding that the strength of the agency's layered security measures was evident and thanking law enforcement personnel involved.

Separately, officers from multiple law enforcement agencies, including the FBI and a SWAT team, gathered late Saturday near an address in Torrance, California, linked to the suspect.

Authorities are said to have identified the suspect, Cole Allen, 31, as a resident of Torrance, a city southwest of Los Angeles. According to preliminary information, he was a guest at the hotel and will be arraigned on Monday in federal district court.