‘Deliberate attempts’ being made to redraw Middle East map, Egyptian president warns

"Deliberate efforts" are being made to redraw the map of the Middle East, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi warned on Saturday.

"The Middle East is going through critical circumstances amid deliberate efforts to redraw its map," Sisi said in a televised speech to mark the 44th anniversary of Sinai's liberation from Israeli occupation.

He called for full implementation of the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire deal, which was reached last October, including unhindered entry of humanitarian aid and the immediate launch of the enclave's reconstruction.

Gaza was destroyed in Israel's two-year-long genocide. The first phase of the truce involved exchange of Israeli hostages in exchange of Palestinian prisoners.

The president also expressed Egypt's categorical rejection of any attempt to displace Palestinians.