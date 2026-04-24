Israeli occupiers torch Palestinian property near Nablus in West Bank

Israeli occupiers set fire to Palestinian vehicles and property on Friday during an attack on several areas south of Nablus in the occupied West Bank, as Israeli forces carried out raids and arrests across multiple areas.

Local sources told Anadolu that occupiers attacked homes in the southern area of the town of Qusra, sparking clashes with residents who confronted them.

The occupiers burned two vehicles and targeted agricultural structures used for poultry and livestock farming in the town, the sources said.

They also set fire to a construction vehicle belonging to Palestinians in the area between Jalud and Qusra.

Meanwhile, Israeli forces raided the village of Salim, east of Nablus, arresting a young man identified as Ibrahim Abu al-Rish after storming the area with military vehicles and firing live ammunition, witnesses said, adding that his vehicle was also damaged.

Israeli troops also raided an agricultural facility in the Qamas area of Beita, south of Nablus, where clashes broke out with local residents.

Forces fired live rounds and stun grenades, while Palestinians threw stones. A young man was later detained and assaulted, according to witnesses.

In Bethlehem, Israeli forces closed the entrances to the Al-Manshiya and Marah Rabah areas southeast of the city using iron gates, blocking key access points to the southern countryside, local sources said.

In Hebron, troops raided Al-Arroub refugee camp north of the city, triggering clashes during which soldiers fired stun grenades and tear gas, while Palestinians responded by throwing stones.

In the central West Bank, Israeli forces also entered the town of Kobar, north of Ramallah, amid a military deployment in the area.

The developments come amid a recent surge in attacks by Israeli forces and occupiers across West Bank villages, including assaults on homes, attacks on shepherds and land seizures.

According to official Palestinian data, at least 1,153 Palestinians have been killed, thousands injured, and around 22,000 arrested in the West Bank since October 2023.









