Zimbabwe, Botswana sign key bilateral agreements to deepen ties

Zimbabwe and Botswana on Wednesday signed several bilateral agreements at a ceremony presided over by their presidents, reaffirming their shared commitment to deepening mutually beneficial cooperation.

The agreements covered defense, trade and investment promotion, immigration, small- and medium-sized enterprise (SME) development, aeronautical search and rescue, civil aircraft accident investigation, and correctional services.

The signings took place during the fifth session of the Zimbabwe-Botswana Bi-National Commission held in Harare, Zimbabwe's capital. A press release afterwards said Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his Botswana counterpart Duma Boko noted "ongoing investments in transport corridors and border infrastructure and pledging to facilitate the easy movement of people, goods and services between the neighboring countries."

It added that both Southern African nations are committed to lobbying for global recognition on sustainable wildlife resource utilization, with Mnangagwa thanking Boko for Botswana's support for the lifting of economic sanctions on his country.