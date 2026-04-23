Kremlin says Putin ready to meet Zelenskiy, but only to finalize peace agreements

The Kremlin said Wednesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin is ready to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, but only if such a meeting is to sign peace agreements.

In remarks to state media Vesti, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Putin has repeatedly emphasized his readiness to meet with Zelenskiy.

"The main thing is the purpose of the meeting. Why should they meet? Putin said he is ready to meet in Moscow at any time," Peskov said. "The main thing is that there is a purpose for the meeting, and most importantly, that the meeting be productive, and this can only be for the purpose of finalizing agreements."

He added that such a meeting must be preceded by "serious work," claiming Ukraine does not have "political will" in this context.

Zelenskiy told journalists earlier on Wednesday that Ukraine is ready for any format of talks "at any time," but that the resumption of the negotiations "does not depend on us."

In principle, he said, the priority countries for holding negotiations are places where meetings have already been held, naming Türkiye and the Middle East in particular.

"Although, in principle, we are not afraid to meet at any time in any country, except Russia and Belarus, we emphasize this once again. I am sure that the trilateral meeting should be resumed," he added.

US-mediated peace talks between Russia and Ukraine were held several times, but the Iran war has stalled that process.