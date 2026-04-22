Israel confirms detention of about 40 nationals at Moscow airport

Israel's Foreign Ministry confirmed late Monday that about 40 Israeli nationals were detained during passport control at Domodedovo Airport in Moscow, Russia.

The passengers were held for about five hours and questioned by Russian authorities, according to reports. The group included children as well as individuals with dual citizenship.

Security officials examined the travelers' mobile phones and asked questions related to the Iran-Israel conflict, reports said.

During the questioning, officials told the passengers that Iran is an ally of Russia and that Iran's enemies are considered "enemies of Russia," adding that their visit to Moscow was "not desired," the reports said.

Tel Aviv also issued a travel warning advising Israeli citizens against visiting Russia, the ministry said.





