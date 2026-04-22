IRANIAN ENVOY MEETS PAKISTANS PRIME MINISTER AFTER TRUMP EXTENDS CEASEFIRE

Iran's Ambassador to Islamabad Reza Amiri Moghadam met Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday, after the US unilaterally extended the ceasefire.

They discussed the "ongoing regional situation and peace efforts," according to a statement from Sharif's office.

No further details of the meeting were specified.

Trump on Tuesday extended the two-week ceasefire with Iran to allow time for Tehran to prepare a "unified proposal," following a request by Pakistani officials.

The intense diplomatic efforts by Islamabad are aimed at smoothing the way for a second round of US-Iran talks, expected soon in the Pakistani capital.

Tehran, however, said it would not participate in the much-awaited talks until the US ends its "illegal" blockade of Iranian ports.

The second round of talks was set to take place this week in Pakistan but Islamabad said Tehran had not confirmed its participation despite the US decision to send its representatives, led by Vice President JD Vance.

Washington demands the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, which has been nearly closed since Feb. 28.

Tehran declared the strait open on Friday but closed it a day later after Trump announced that the blockade of Iranian ports would continue. US forces on Sunday detained an Iranian cargo ship after they opened fire and boarded it.

Pakistan took center stage when it brokered a two-week ceasefire between the US and Iran on April 8, followed by critical talks in Islamabad attended by senior delegations from both countries on April 11 and 12. However, neither side was able to reach an agreement to bring the Middle East war to an end.

The ceasefire was set to expire Wednesday but Trump extended it without giving a new timeframe.





