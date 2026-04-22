Drone strike kills 1, wounds 2 in Lebanon’s Bekaa despite ceasefire

An Israeli drone strike on Monday killed one person and wounded two others in western Lebanon, Lebanese media reported Wednesday.

The drone hit the outskirts of al-Jbour in the Bekaa Valley at dawn, according to the National News Agency.

The Israeli strike occurred despite a 10-day ceasefire between Lebanon and Israel which commenced Friday.

Just a day after the ceasefire took effect, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said that Israel intends to maintain control over all areas it occupied in southern Lebanon.

Since March 2, Israeli attacks on Lebanon have killed 2,294 people, wounded 7,544, and displaced more than 1 million, according to official figures.





