Zelenskyy says Ukraine completes repairs on Druzhba oil pipeline section

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Tuesday that his country has completed repairs to a damaged section of the Druzhba oil pipeline, adding that operations can now resume.

Following a meeting with Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, during which he discussed Kyiv's priorities in energy cooperation with partners, Zelenskyy said on US social media company X that the repair work had been completed as agreed in coordination with the EU.

"Although no one can currently guarantee that Russia will not repeat attacks on the pipeline infrastructure, our specialists have ensured the basic conditions for restoring the operation of the pipeline system and equipment," Zelenskyy said.

He said Ukraine links this development to the unblocking of the EU's €90 billion (nearly $106 billion) loan for the country, which he noted had already been approved by the European Council.

Zelenskyy also expressed hope that Kyiv's partners will take the necessary steps regarding Ukraine's EU negotiation clusters, noting that the Ukrainian side has already fulfilled its part of the work on the first clusters.

"In addition, we must continue systematic sanctions pressure on Russia over this war and work on further diversifying energy supplies to Europe. Europe must be independent from those who seek to destroy or weaken it," he added.

At a EU Council meeting in December last year, EU leaders agreed to finance Ukraine with a €90 billion loan package for 2026 and 2027 following weeks of intense negotiations.

However, the loan remains blocked by Hungary, which, under outgoing Prime Minister Viktor Orban, is demanding that Ukraine restore Russian oil transit through the Druzhba pipeline before lifting its veto on disbursement.

Hungary and Slovakia have accused Ukraine of deliberately halting oil deliveries from Russia via the Druzhba pipeline, while Kyiv argues the transit was stopped due to damage caused by a Russian strike.

Zelenskyy also highlighted the importance of fully implementing agreements on supplying Ukraine with the necessary fuel volumes in the context of the Iran war during his meeting with Svyrydenko.

He added that the fuel volumes needed for this month and May have been secured.