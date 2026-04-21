Turkish, Zambian foreign ministers meet in Ankara

Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met his Zambian counterpart Mulambo Haimbe in Ankara, where the two sides also signed a protocol on the exchange of land for diplomatic missions.

According to a post shared by the Turkish Foreign Ministry on the Turkish social media company NSosyal, Fidan held talks with Haimbe in the capital Tuesday.

Following the meeting, the two countries signed a protocol titled "Protocol on the Exchange of Land for Diplomatic Missions between the Government of the Republic of Türkiye and the Government of the Republic of Zambia," diplomatic sources said.