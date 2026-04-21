US directs 28 vessels to turn around under Iran port blockade: CENTCOM

US forces have directed 28 vessels to turn around or return to port since the start of a blockade on ships entering or exiting Iranian ports, US Central Command said Tuesday.

The comments came as Washington has maintained a naval blockade since last week, a move Tehran described as a violation of a ceasefire.

Tensions have grown after Iran, which said Friday that the Strait of Hormuz was reopened to maritime traffic, reversed course one day later and again restricted vessel movements, citing unmet US obligations under a two-week ceasefire deal, which is set to expire Wednesday.

US President Donald Trump has also accused Iran of violating the ceasefire "numerous times."

US Vice President JD Vance is expected to travel to Pakistan with envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner for a new round of talks, though Iran has not confirmed participation and has demanded the lifting of the blockade as a precondition.





